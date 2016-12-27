Police: Numerous people detained following Wolfchase, Oak Court incidents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Memphis Police have released more information on the disturbances at two separate malls Tuesday night.

According to authorities, Gang Task Force Officers were sent to monitor both Wolfchase Galleria and the Oak Court Mall after social media posts about a possible flash mob surfaced online.

Around 7 p.m. a large crowd of juveniles began fighting near the food court inside Wolfchase. The teens were told to leave, but when they refused, officers began taking them into custody.

In all seven juveniles -- some as young as 13 -- were transported from the scene to avoid further confrontation. Police have not been able to confirm whether or not they have been charged.

However, police were able to identify one of the adults arrested as 18-year-old Jamurial Brown.

She was charged with disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.

No one inside the mall was injured and no shots were fired, a Wolfchase spokesperson and police told WREG.

A similar incident happened around the same time at Oak Court Mall.

Video showed people stampeding through the mall, incorrectly believing they heard gunshots.

One girl was knocked in the head while another was yanked across the floor.

Young children and their families were caught in the middle of the drama.

The incident at Oak Court resulted in two people being taken into custody.

The first, 33-year-old Vunchatta Holcomb, was reportedly told several times to leave the mall parking lot. She refused, put

her car in drive and hit Officer David Ynguanzo in the leg.

She was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, and obedience to officers.

The second was a 14-year-old male who refused to leave the Wendy's parking lot across the street from the mall. He was taken into custody and issued a juvenile summons. He was then released to his parents.

Oak Court Mall released the following statement after reopening Tuesday:

"Oak Court Mall's top priority is the safety of our shoppers, retailers and employees. We applaud Memphis Police Department and our security team for their quick response in handling this minor disturbance with no reported injuries."

Wolfchase released a similar statement saying, "To ensure a secure shopping environment, Memphis PD disbanded an unruly group of individuals that had gathered on property. The shopping center is open for business as usual."

When WREG's Michael Quander went to ask questions about what they were doing to keep shoppers safe, they were more concerned about keeping us off their property.

However, MPD told us it stepped up patrols this holiday season.

More than a dozen other similar incidents played out in malls across the United States including malls in Colorado, North Carolina, New Jersey and Texas.

According to CNN, one person in Aurora, Colorado was "significantly" injured while in New Jersey the chaos injured an 8 and 12-year-old.