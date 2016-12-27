Police: All clear given after Trump Tower evacuated

NEW YORK — Police have given the all clear after officers rushed people out of the lobby of Trump Tower while they investigated a report of a suspicious package.

Video taken by a bystander and posted on Twitter showed some people running through the lobby for the exits.

According to the Associated Press, the package contained children’s toys.

Additional information about the Tuesday afternoon evacuation isn’t available.

President-elect Donald Trump lives in the tower and has his offices there, though he is presently at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Andy Martin, a 16-year-old from the New York City suburb of Huntington, said he was in Manhattan with family. He saidpeople were evacuated “very quickly,” with police shouting and telling people to leave.

NYPD: All clear at #Trump Tower following the earlier suspicious package in the lobby. pic.twitter.com/CrAF1lSgaX — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) December 27, 2016