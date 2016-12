× Police: 18-year-old robbed, shot in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 18-year-old is recovering in the hospital after he was shot and robbed Tuesday evening.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 4200 block of Olathe.

Four men reportedly approached the victim, demanded money, then shot him.

All of the suspects were wearing black bandanas, black shirts and khaki pants.

The young man was rushed to the Regional Medical Center, but is expected to be okay.