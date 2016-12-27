Multiple armed robberies reported in Central Gardens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Police say three people were robbed at gunpoint while walking in Central Gardens last week.

“It’s not that surprising because we’ve gotten our place broken into multiple times," said resident Myles Prince.

Last week there were two reports of armed robberies in Central Gardens, just a day apart.

The first happened at Kimbrough Towers around 3 p.m. on Thursday. A man reportedly held a gun to a woman’s head when she was hesitant about letting him into the building with her. He demanded her cash and fled.

“I’m very concerned, but this street right here has a lot of traffic on it," said resident Nanci Hargrove.

Hargrove said that can be good and bad.

“I like that, but it’s also you get a lot of people you don’t know and that’s kind of nerve-racking," she said.

Police said the day after the woman was robbed at Kimbrough, a couple was targeted less than a mile away.

They told police they were walking up their friends’ driveway around 6 p.m. when two men with a gun demanded they give them “everything they got.”

“I wish people would not do this, but you know, I can’t stop crime,” said Hargrove.

But she said it’s not the first she’s hearing of this type of crime. Her neighbor told her someone came up to his car window with a gun around Thanksgiving.

“He just threw it in reverse and wheeled it out of the driveway and went straight to the police.”

She said the neighbors now make sure to keep an eye on each other, in the hopes incidents like this don’t keep happening.

No suspects have been caught yet for these crimes. Police also can’t yet say whether or not they think they’re connected.