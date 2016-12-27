MPLOY, MAP deadline this Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The deadline is quickly approaching for students who want to sign up for the city’s MPLOY and Memphis Ambassadors Programs.

Students must apply by Saturday, December 31.

According to the city of Memphis, MAP is a year-round development program for approximately 44 students.

Students participate in community service projects, learn from local communities and businesses, and learn about financial responsibility among other things.

Students who participate in the city’s MPLOY program have the opportunity to earn money while gaining valuable experience in the workplace.

Students are selected through a lottery and then placed with a local business.

Both programs are open to Shelby County students.

