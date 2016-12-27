× Mom pulled over for DUI handed wine ‘sippy cup’ to 5-year-old in backseat, police say

GOSHEN, Ohio — An Ohio mother was pulled over on suspicion of DUI, and the move she allegedly made with her young child in the backseat is drawing criticism.

“Absolutely horrendous. This kind of stuff should not happen and it’s terrible,” Ryan Brandhorst said.

Ask anyone who lives near Elizabeth Floyd in Goshen, Ohio and you’ll get about the same reaction.

“It’s stupidity. Like, why would you risk being in a car, let alone drunk by yourself — to actually having a child inside the car as well and giving them a cup of wine? I just don’t understand what was going through her mind, other than complete stupidity,” Stacey Endicott said.

According to court documents, a concerned citizen called police after seeing Floyd driving erratically on Friday, December 23rd in Loveland, Ohio.

Police soon saw it for themselves.

A breathalyzer revealed 27-year-old Floyd was twice the legal limit when she was pulled over — and she had a five-year-old in the back seat.

Police said she admitted to handing the child a “sippy cup” of wine as the officer approached her window.

“It boggles me as to why she would even do that,” Endicott said.

“We need people to stop doing this. Stop being irresponsible with your kids in the car period. Stop driving while drunk. Stop driving while under the influence of drugs. Stop OD-ing with your kids in the backseat,” Brandhorst said.

Floyd faces charges, including endangering children and driving under the influence.

She is free on bond after a weekend court appearance.