Manhunt underway for Stephens Place shooting suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for the suspect who opened fire on a man, sending him to the hospital in critical condition.
The incident happened in the 600 block of Stephens Place around 2 a.m. Tuesday.
The caller told authorities she heard one gunshot. When she looked outside she noticed a man lying on the sidewalk with an apparent gunshot wound.
The victim — who still remains unidentified — was rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.
If you can help catch the person behind this crime, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.
