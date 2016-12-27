Manhunt underway for Stephens Place shooting suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for the suspect who opened fire on a man, sending him to the hospital in critical condition.

The incident happened in the 600 block of Stephens Place around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

The caller told authorities she heard one gunshot. When she looked outside she noticed a man lying on the sidewalk with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim — who still remains unidentified — was rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

If you can help catch the person behind this crime, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.