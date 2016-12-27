× ‘Grinch Couple’ break into home, steal treats on Christmas Eve

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. — A couple is now behind bars, accused of making themselves at home inside a Rankin County home on Christmas Eve.

The homeowners reportedly returned home around 9 p.m. to find a strange car parked in their carport.

When they approached the home a man and a woman bolted from the home, jumped in the car and took off.

The “Grinch couple” as they’re known in the police report raided the refrigerator and consumed numerous treats prepared for Christmas.

They had even smoked a couple of cigarettes before leaving.

The couple — identified as Stephen and Victoria Valentine — were quickly taken into custody after authorities issued a BOLO for their car.

Authorities said they found three grams of meth inside the car.