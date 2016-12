Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week's playmakers want to Pass It On to the family of a woman brutally murdered.

Mia Jones, a mother of three, was working a second job delivering Domino's Pizza when she was gunned down last month.

The tragic case stayed with former City Council member Tajuan Stout-Mitchell and she knew she had to take action.

"I thought 'Wow, as mothers we need to step up and finish what she started' so I made a Facebook post."

The response was simply overwhelming.