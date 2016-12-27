Donkey killed, two ponies rescued after bizarre accident on Jackson Ave.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- New information in a bizarre incident that happened on Jackson Avenue in Memphis Tuesday morning.

Two Shetland ponies and a donkey reportedly escaped from their pen and wandered into traffic.

The donkey was hit by a vehicle and killed.

The two ponies were taken to Memphis Animal Services as officials tried to determine exactly where they came from.

It was a rough start to the day two Shetland ponies.

Tuesday they were being cared for at Memphis Animal Services after a close call on Jackson Ave.

The two, both males, were found at Jackson and Gragg just after 6 am.

Patrick Rowland, manager of Building Materials on Jackson, was on his way to work when he passed the scene.

"I saw something I've never seen. I've seen some crazy things on Jackson Avenue over the last 16 years, but ponies sitting on the side of the road was a new one," said Patrick Rowland, Manager of Building Materials on Jackson.

According to Memphis Animal Services the ponies and donkey walked several blocks before the accident happened and may have come from an area near the Jackson Avenue flea market.

"Our understanding is that the animals somehow escaped from a nearby residence or property. That is what the caregiver watching the animals told us," said Alexis Pugh, Director of Memphis Animal Services.

The ponies were not injured and MAS workers were able to safely transport them to the shelter off Appling Road.

Alexis Pugh said MAS is attempting to contact the owner.

"One, to figure out about reclaim of the two ponies. But also to address with him the legal violations. Livestock is not allowed in the city of Memphis according to Section 8 of the ordinance code. And so we'll be talking to him about those violations," said Alexis Pugh, Director of Memphis Animal Services.

MAS told News Channel 3 the "caregiver" has been issued a summons to appear in court on the ordinance violations.