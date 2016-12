× Deputies search for suspect near Pepper Mill, Ashley Oaks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Deputies are searching for a man reportedly wanted for leading police on a chase Tuesday afternoon.

According to authorities, two suspects stole a car in Memphis and police began chasing them in the area of Germantown and Market Street.

The suspects crashed the car just off of Germantown Road in Ashley Oaks.

One person was taken into custody, while the other is still at large.