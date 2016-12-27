× D.C. yoga instructor who disappeared on way to holiday party found dead

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Washington, D.C., yoga instructor who disappeared on Christmas afternoon on her way to a holiday dinner with friends was found dead, according to her family.

In a post on Facebook, the family of 46-year-old Tricia McCauley said their grueling wait for news ended tragically when they were told by police she was dead, reports CBS affiliate WUSA-TV.

Police said that her body was found in her car, a white Toyota Scion, in front of a CVS on M Street.

Interim D.C. police chief Peter Newsham said they have a suspect in the case, but did not indicate what he is being charged with. Police have not identified the suspect, but Newsham said he did not appear to know the suspect.

Newsham said the police need the public’s help to put together a better timeline of what happened between McCauley’s disappearance and the finding of her body, which is why they have released an image of the suspect but no name yet.

Sources say local yoga teacher and actress Tricia McCauley’s body was found in white scion right here in front of CVS on M Street. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/sBBMM6nfUT — Hilary Lane (@HilaryLWUSA9) December 27, 2016

The suspect apparently robbed a CVS at some point during McCauley’s disappearance, and assaulted employees, which led police to look for him, Newsham said.

While an autopsy has not been completed, there appears to be trauma to McCauley’s body, Newsham said.