Atlanta rapper shot inside Waffle House

Atlanta — Police are looking for suspects in connection with a shooting at a Waffle House in Buckhead.

Police said a man was shot at the Waffle House in the 3000 block of Piedmont Road just before 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Channel 2 Action News report police told them that several men were eating at the restaurant when a local rapper named Yung Mazi walked in.

That is when the men who were eating at the restaurant shot at the victim, police said.