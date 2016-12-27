Atlanta rapper shot inside Waffle House
Atlanta — Police are looking for suspects in connection with a shooting at a Waffle House in Buckhead.
Police said a man was shot at the Waffle House in the 3000 block of Piedmont Road just before 4 a.m. Tuesday.
Channel 2 Action News report police told them that several men were eating at the restaurant when a local rapper named Yung Mazi walked in.
That is when the men who were eating at the restaurant shot at the victim, police said.
Atlanta rapper “Young Mazi” was shot at the Buckhead Waffle House around 4am this morning. @yungmazibwa #YungMazi @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/lwyramggax
— David Hickox (@DHickoxWSB) December 27, 2016