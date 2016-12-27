× Accused serial flasher arrested after pleasuring himself in front of woman, across from school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A registered sex offender was arrested early Monday morning after police say he exposed and played with himself outside the Methodist University Hospital parking lot, right across the street from Central High School.

According to police, the incident, which happened at the corner of Bellevue and Linden around 4:40 a.m., was witnessed by a female security guard who worked for Methodist.

WREG checked and the man police identify as Eric Brock has been arrested repeatedly for indecent exposure dating back to at least 2006.

“It really makes me mad, ‘cause, I mean, I have daughters,” said Mark Orr.

At the time of Brock’s latest arrest, police say he was wearing an ankle monitoring bracelet.

They charged him with indecent exposure and violating the sex offender registry requirements.

“He’s a normal human being, but he just ain’t right in the head,” said Percy Reed, Brock’s stepfather.

Reed said he wasn’t aware of Brock’s latest arrest until WREG told him, but said he’s well-acquainted with his stepson’s record.

A spokeswoman for the Tennessee Department of Correction told WREG Brock was put on probation in July for violating the sex offender registration requirements.

“He wasn’t always like that. He just had got drugs when he was 18 years old and his mind just ain’t right,” said Reed.

In April 2016, Brock was sentenced to six months for indecent exposure and three months for not having the proper sex offender ID.

Brock got another three-month sentence in September 2014 for indecent exposure, and in 2008, the Tennesee Department of Correction said he was also convicted of indecent exposure.

In 2006, the department said he was convicted of sexual battery.

“The system failing,” said Orr.

Brock’s stepfather agrees, and hopes after this arrest, Brock will finally get help.

“His momma been trying to get him help for a long time,” Reed said. “She been trying to put him in the hospital in the mental institution and stuff like that, but you know, won’t nobody help.”

Brock made his initial court appearance Tuesday morning.

He’ll be back in court next week.