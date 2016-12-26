Video of cat attacking man opening present goes viral

The video of a cat attacking a man while opening a Christmas present has gone viral since it was posted on Christmas Eve.

“Y’all, this is what pure joy looks like,” Jessica Freeman posted to Facebook. “Also terror. Merry Christmas!”

In the video, a man is seen laughing and excitedly opening a present.

A cat in the room suddenly runs up to him, pauses and then jumps at the man’s neck with outstretched paws.

The post garnered 81 million views and thousands of comments in the first 48 hours, CBS reported.