Police: No shots fired at Wolfchase Galleria, Oak Court Malls

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Multiple people have been arrested following incidents at both Wolfchase Galleria and Oak Court Mall Monday night.

One female was taken into custody at Oak Court while several others were arrested at Wolfchase.

According to Memphis Police, it all started when a large group of people started a disturbance inside Wolfchase Galleria around 6:30 p.m.

Several people called 911 reporting gunshots had been fired. However, several officers on the scene confirmed that was not true.

A spokesperson with Wolfchase Galleria also told WREG there were no shots fired inside their mall.

Several minutes later, a similar incident happened at Oak Court Mall.

Again, no shots were fired.

No injuries have been reported at either scene.

The parking lots has been cleared and the situations are under control.

The incidents in Memphis were just the latest disturbances reported across the country.

Monday evening, authorities were called after someone set off fireworks inside the Hamilton Place Mall in Chattanooga.

The firecrackers were set off by a group of teenagers.

ChattPD responding to firecrackers set off @HamiltonPlaceTN mall. No injuries reported. Mall remains open. — Chattanooga Police (@ChattanoogaPD) December 26, 2016

In Aurora, Colorado police were forced to break up several "skirmishes" inside a mall.

No customers or officers were hurt, KDVR reported.

Aurora police tackling and dragging teen age kids, no bigger than 120 pounds and using excessive force on these children. Stop the police pic.twitter.com/edKCur5k7Y — Lala Muniz (@LalaMuniz4) December 27, 2016

There were also reports of gunfire at a mall in Temple, Arizona that caused some people to run for cover. Police said that too was a false alarm.

In New Jersey, false reports of gunfire led to a panic that injured eight people, PIX11 reported.

Police said there was a fight inside which caused a loud bang, but it wasn't gunfire.

Fox 61 reported several hundred teens were involved in fights at The Shoppes at Buckland Hills and Westfarms Mall.

Video of police running up a n #JerseyGardens mall after reports of shots fired (Via: @IamAkademiks) #iAmTv pic.twitter.com/j5eqwhfunN — iAmTv (@iam_tv16) December 27, 2016