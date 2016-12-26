× Grizzlies struggle in Orlando

ORLANDO, FL – Aaron Gordon scored 30 points, and Serge Ibaka and Elfrid Payton had 16 apiece to help the Orlando Magic beat the Memphis Grizzlies 112-102 on Monday night.

Seven players reached double figures for the Magic. Nikola Vucevic had 13 points and nine rebounds, and Bismack Biyombo added 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Mike Conley led Memphis with 17 points. Troy Daniels had 16 and Zach Randolph 13, but the Grizzlies were down early and never recovered.

Orlando’s victory took some of the sting out of a 95-94 loss at Memphis earlier this season, when the Magic blew a 14-point lead in the final six minutes.