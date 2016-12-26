× Grizzlies ship Williams down to DLeague

Memphis, Tenn. – Memphis Grizzlies General Manager Chris Wallace today announced the team has assigned forward Troy Williams to the Iowa Energy, the Grizzlies’ NBA Development League affiliate.

Williams (6-7, 218) has appeared in 24 games (13 starts) for the Grizzlies during his rookie season and averaged 5.3 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.00 steals in 17.4 minutes. The 21-year-old, Hampton, Va. native went undrafted in the 2016 NBA Draft after his junior season at Indiana University and signed with Memphis as a free agent on Aug. 8, 2016. He currently leads all undrafted NBA rookies in steals per game.