Father, daughter recovering as police search for Christmas Day shooters

HELENA- WEST HELENA, Ark. — “Pow pow pow pow. That’s the way it was. Pop pop pop pop.”

Gunshots erupted in the streets of a Helena-West Helena neighborhood on Christmas Eve.

The victims– a father, Demaruis Ivory and his 7-year-old daughter Ki’mareer.

Police said he was shot in the arm while his daughter was shot in the leg while walking down the street.

“The little girl was just saying, ‘Dad, why did they do us like that on Christmas?'”

On Monday, authorities told WREG they have gathered more suspect information after pulling over a Jaguar that matched a witness description of the car used in the crime.

Investigators said they are still searching for two people of interest in the case.

As for the family, they said Demaruis wasn’t caught up in the streets.

“He’s a good boy. He’s 32-years-old. He’s a good boy.”

And they don’t know why or if he was targeted.

“I just thank the Lord that they made it and that they didn’t get killed. I just thank the Lord they didn’t get killed,” said Marbelle Ivory.

If you know anything, call 911 or the police non-emergency line at (870) 572-3441.