Christmas Eve shooters do not have criminal histories

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A nasty confrontation between an angry car owner and the guys she told police stole her white Dodge Charger was all caught on camera Christmas Eve.

Surveillance video captured the moment police said Melissa Harwell and Tamberlin Rivers opened fire on the men as they sped away in the stolen ride.

A 19-year-old was killed and another man was injured.

The car ended up in Lewis-Davis Park in Orange Mound after the wounded victims drove away and crashed it.

Harwell's neighbors were shocked to learn she and Rivers are now facing charges of second-degree murder and attempted murder.

WREG's Luke Jones checked both women's records. Neither of them have criminal histories prior to Saturday's shooting.

The women claimed to have handgun permits, but state authorities would not confirm that information Monday afternoon.

The shooting victims' names have not been released.