Arkansas State police investigating officer involved shooting

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. — State police are investigating after a standoff and officer involved shooting in Arkansas left a Mississippi man dead.

Officials told WREG 33-year-old Joseph Garcia of Collinsville, Mississippi was killed Sunday after he fired a gun at state and local law enforcement officers in Independence County.

It all started around 7:30 a.m. on Jamestown Road.

Garcia told authorities he was armed and refused to listen to the officer’s instructions.

Local and state law enforcement officers joined the standoff which ended around 11 a.m. when Garcia opened fire.

Officers returned firing, killing Garcia.

None of the officers were injured.

Garcia’s body is at the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

State police are handling the investigation.