Alisa Goode of Wells Station Elementary has been named a Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week

Posted 8:00 am, December 26, 2016, by

Memphis, TN-  Alisa Goode of Wells Station Elementary has been named a Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week. Alisa teaches 1st Grade and says she loves to see her students achieve!