3 Moscow train stations evacuated after bomb threats

Posted 8:13 am, December 26, 2016, by , Updated at 08:14AM, December 26, 2016
EM4 "Sputnik" express local train from Moscow (Скоростной электропоезд ЭМ4 "Спутник" из Москвы)

MOSCOW, Russ. — Up to 3,000 passengers and staff have been evacuated from three rail terminals in Moscow on Monday following bomb threats, according to Russia’s state-run news agency Sputnik.

Будьте внимательны ! Три вокзала эвакуируют, к электричкам не пускают ! #warning

A video posted by Алексей Воронов (@aleksey_vvv) on Dec 26, 2016 at 2:13am PST

“Phone calls warning of bombs at the Kazansky and Leningradsky railway stations prompted evacuations of a thousand of people from each site. Further 750 people were evacuated from the Yaroslavsky station.

We are waiting for explosive-sniffing dogs,” Sputnik, the English language version of RIA Novosti, said Monday citing a source in the emergency services.