Man, 7-year-old daughter shot in Helena-West Helena

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — Christmas joy turned to violence in Helena-West Helena when a father and his young daughter were shot in a drive-by shooting.

It happened around 6 p.m. in the 500 block of Kentucky Street.

The victims, a man and his 7-year-old daughter, went to Helena Regional Hospital in a private vehicle, police said.

Police said the man was shot in the arm and the girl was shot in the leg, but the injuries aren’t life-threatening.

Police are trying to figure out what happened.

A witness told police there were gunshots, and then a car, possibly a white Jaguar, drove away.

If you know anything, call 911 or the police non-emergency line at (870) 572-3441.