2 arrested for deadly Christmas Eve shooting; suspect says victims were in her stolen car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have arrested two women in the Christmas Eve shooting that left a 19-year-old dead and another teen in critical condition.

One of the suspects told police the shooting happened over a stolen Dodge Charger.

The car ended up in Lewis-Davis Park in Orange Mound after the wounded victims drove away and crashed it.

While police were on the scene there, the two suspects, Melissa Harwell, 42, and Tamberlin Rivers, 31, approached the officers.

Harwell told them the Dodge Charger belonged to her and was stolen. When she learned the car was on Park Avenue, she and Rivers confronted the car’s four occupants at the No It All market and told them to get out of the car.

Harwell said one of the people in the car shot at her and Rivers, so they fired back. Harwell and Rivers said they were both licensed to carry.

After gunfire was exchanged, the car sped away, and the four inside bailed out of it in the nearby park and ran.

Two of the people in the car was transported to Regional Medical Center. One died that evening, and the other, an 18-year-old, is in critical condition.

Police said the other two people in the car weren’t hurt.

Harwell and Rivers are charged with second-degree murder and criminal attempted second-degree murder.