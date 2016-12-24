× Staff at Florida hospital gives gifts to family who lost everything in fire

LAKE WORTH, Fla. — A Florida family survived a fire in late November, but the blaze destroyed their mobile home and everything in it.

It was looking like it would not be a very merry Christmas for Tikisha Hobbs and her family, but some angels came to the rescue, the Palm Beach Post reported.

Staff who treated Hobbs and two of her children at St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach got together for the surprise.

They came to Hobbs’ new home bearing gifts, which included many household items the family of Hobbs, her husband and five kids needed.

“I wasn’t expecting all of this,” Hobbs said, in tears as she opened in the gifts. “Just look at this.”

The gifts totaled thousands of dollars and even included a sofa.

The emergency room staffers said they were inspired to give to this family because the children were so polite and courteous while they were there.

“We knew exactly what we wanted to do for Christmas,” pediatric ER nurse Lori Kimmel said. “We had to help this family. It was a no-brainer.”

While the family is thanking the hospital staff for helping them get back on their feet and making their new home feel like home, they’re thanking daughter Tikarah for their lives.

The night of the fire, the 13-year-old awoke to smoke and woke up her mother. She also got her 7-year-old sister Tatianna out of the trailer, which only took minutes to burn down.

“We wouldn’t be here,” Hobbs said about her eldest daughter’s quick actions.