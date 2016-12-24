× Shooting victim found in Dollar Tree parking lot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting Friday left someone in critical condition.

Police were called around 9 p.m. to the parking lot of the Dollar Tree at 995 East Parkway.

A victim was there suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to Regional Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Investigators learned the shooting didn’t happen at the Dollar Tree, but rather the victim was shot somewhere else then dropped off there.

Police are trying to figure out where the shooting happened.