× Red Kettle raises more than $859,000 for Salvation Army

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thank you, Memphis!

With your help, WREG and the Salvation Army raised more than $859,000 in this holiday season’s Red Kettle campaign.

That exceeds the campaign’s goal of $803,000.

This money can help improve the lives of many in the Mid-South.

