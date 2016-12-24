Louisville woman captures Wal-Mart fight on camera

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — These folks may end up with coal in their stockings for Christmas.

People got into a brawl at a Wal-Mart in Louisville, and it was caught on camera by Marlene Jaggers.

The video, which has been shared more than 6,000 times on Facebook, shows punches being thrown, people on the floor and store items being used to hit people.

Warning: The below video contains profanity.

A Wal-Mart spokeswoman told WAVE the Wal-Mart employee shown in the video was trying to break up the fight and was not involved in starting it.

She also said no one reported any injuries, and there wasn’t any major damage.

Police responded to the store but didn’t arrest anyone.