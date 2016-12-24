Connecticut state trooper helps deliver baby on side of highway

GLASTONBURY, Conn. — This baby couldn’t wait a moment longer to get out into the world and celebrate Christmas!

The mom, Itohan Oyabure-Okafur, gave birth to Ebenezer Okafur as her brother, Chris Broderick, was driving her to the hospital the morning of Christmas Eve, WTIC reported.

State Trooper Capps assisted with the roadside deliver of the baby boy.

He was a bit of a surprise to Itohan, given Ebenezer was not expected to make his debut until Dec. 29.

Ebenezer will also have an 18-month-old brother, and the entire family is doing well and enjoying their Christmas gift.