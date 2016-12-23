Roofer working to give his family a merry Christmas was held at gunpoint, robbed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A roofer working to give his family a merry Christmas was held at gunpoint and robbed on the job.

Police are searching for the suspects.

It happened at the corner of Galloway and McLean Thursday afternoon.

"Trying to make a living and support our families and everything, and this stuff happens to us," said one of the victims, Eli Munoz.

He works hard to support his family. He's a father of five, and his youngest is just 5 months old.

Munoz said he was on the roof when he and his coworkers saw some guys taking tools out of their truck.

"Some nail guns, framing guns," he said.

Munoz hopped down to try to stop them, and that's when he said the pair pulled out a gun.

"We were afraid somebody was going to get shot," he said.

The robbers took tools, a radio, a phone and cash, totaling about $3,000.

"I know there's a lot of people that don't have jobs and are trying to get money, you know, that's not the way to do it," said Munoz.

Police said the suspects got away in a white Dodge Dakota. They were last seen driving down McLean and taking a right onto Autumn.

Detectives dusted for prints, collected evidence and canvassed the neighborhood.

As of Friday evening, no arrests have been made.

If you can help investigators call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.