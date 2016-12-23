× Viral video of two women’s arrest sparks outrage

FORT WORTH, Texas — A viral video has sparked outrage in Fort Worth, Texas.

According to CBS News, Jacqualeine Craig called police Wednesday afternoon after a neighbor began choking her 7-year-old son for littering in his yard.

In the video, Craig can be seen telling an unidentified officer what had happened.

“Why didn’t you teach your son not to litter?” the officer asked.

The woman replied saying the neighbor couldn’t prove the little boy littered, and in any case that didn’t give him the right to put his hands on him.

“Why not?” the officer replied.

The conversation continued to escalate and eventually Craig and her teen daughter are both taken to the ground and handcuffed.

Both women had been released by Thursday afternoon, sources report.

Warning: Video may not be appropriate for all audiences

Lee Merritt the family’s attorney told CNN the officer wrongly escalated the situation.

“At that point her 15 year old daughter intervened and stepped in between her and the officer, facing her mother and began to try and calm her mother down. But the officer then escalated the situation by throwing the young lady out of the way and executing a brutal arrest that we’ve all seen on tape now,” he said.



He also accused to officer of being racially biased.

“It shows the inherent bias. The officer came to that scene and he saw a white man and a black woman. He made up his mind before really asking any real questions that the white man was not going to be guilty of anything and that he was going to find a reason to be upset with the complaining witness, the black mother.”

When asked for a statement by NBC News, the Fort Worth Police Department said the officer has been place on restricted duty status pending the outcome of the investigation.



“The Fort Worth Police Department expects every officer to treat persons they encounter with that same trust, respect and courtesy. We acknowledge that the initial appearance of the video may raise serious questions. We ask that our investigators are given the time and opportunity to thoroughly examine this incident and to submit their findings. This process may take time, but the integrity of the investigation rests upon the ability of the investigators to document facts and to accurately evaluate the size and scope of what transpired. We ask our community for patience and calm during this investigation process.”