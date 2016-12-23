× Store clerk fights back against would-be robber, holds him down until police arrive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A clerk at Sherwin-Williams Paints prevented the store from being robbed.

Police said the suspect came in to the store in the 1000 block of East Brooks Road Friday afternoon and tried to rob it.

The clerk noticed the suspect was only armed with a stick, not a gun, so police said he hit the suspect in the mouth.

Police said the clerk was able to hold the suspect down until police got there.