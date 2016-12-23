× State ramps up fight against elder abuse

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Starting Jan. 1, the state will take an active roll in fighting elder abuse in Tennessee.

There’s new legislation that requires all district attorneys across the state to establish a VAPIT in their districts. VAPIT stands for Vulnerable Adult Protective Investigative Team.

That team will investigate issues of elder abuse, neglect and exploitation.

Tennessee investigated over 9,600 reports of crimes against elders in 2014.

Shelby County DA General Amy Weirich has met with people over the past two years from agencies that will become a part of VAPIT in our county.

Assistant District Attorney Carrie Shelton, who formerly served as the chief prosecutor in the special victims unit, will head the Shelby County VAPIT.