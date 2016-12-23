× Starbucks offers free espressos as part of 10 Days of Cheer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If one of your favorite things is coffee you might be in luck this holiday season.

Starbucks is celebrating the season with 10 Days of Cheer.

Starting on Friday, 100 stores around the county will be offering guests a tall handcrafted espresso for free.

Each day the list of stores offering the free drink changes, so you’ll will have to check the website daily to find out when your local store will be participating.

The promotion lasts until January 2.

The offer is not available Christmas Day.

