Soldier gets special Christmas surprise at the Memphis International Airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- There was a special surprise this Christmas for a soldier from Memphis.

Staff Sgt. Lawrence Olive got to come home for the holidays but had no idea his entire family would be waiting for him when he walked off the plane.

"We just told him we are going to pick you up at the airport," said his mother, Connie Williams. "Just really wanted to make it a big deal for him. It's important."

Williams and Sgt. Olive's father, Larry Olive, hadn't seen their son in a year.

Sgt. Olive was stationed in Afghanistan and flew into Memphis Friday afternoon.

The airport helped mom, dad, cousins and aunts plan the surprise.

They waited at his gate, but it turned out they were at the wrong one. Sgt. Olive ended up surprising them!

The excitement was contagious. Strangers started welcoming him home too.

"It felt great. It felt like a real welcome home, you know. I wish every solider could experience this. I'm happy to be home. Happy to be with my loved ones," said Sgt. Olive.