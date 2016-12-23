Officials: Hijacked Libyan plane lands in Malta with 118 on board

MALTA — The Malta airport says a Libyan plane has landed at the Mediterranean island and that there appear to be two hijackers on board.

The Malta airport authority said all emergency teams had been dispatched to the site of what it called an “unlawful interference” on the airport tarmac.

"Potential hijack" of Libyan plane: Airliner has landed in Malta, where security personnel are at the scene https://t.co/eFnl9kD47x pic.twitter.com/yCyLSiY1iU — CNN (@CNN) December 23, 2016

Earlier Friday, Malta’s prime minister, Joseph Muscat, said in a tweet that there was a “potential hijack situation” involving an internal Libyan flight that was diverted to Malta and that emergency operations are underway at the airport.

Informed of potential hijack situation of a #Libya internal flight diverted to #Malta. Security and emergency operations standing by -JM — Joseph Muscat (@JosephMuscat_JM) December 23, 2016

Airport officials said the Afriqiyah Airways A320 flight has 118 passengers on board.

The plane was suppose to be flying from Sebha to Tripoli but was diverted by a reported hijacker who claimed to have a hand grenade, Times of Malta is reporting.

Another news source is reporting that the man told authorities he is willing to let passengers go, but not the crew if his demands are met.

This is a developing story.