Police: Cleveland 2-year-old fatally shoots self with officer dad's service weapon

CLEVELAND — A police officer’s family in Cleveland is mourning the death of his 2-year-old son.

Investigators say the little boy shot himself with his father’s service weapon at home Friday morning, WJW reported.

Relatives and friends of veteran Cleveland police officer Jose “Tony” Pedro learned the devastating news that the patrolman’s 2-year-old son Dominic found his father’s service weapon inside their home and accidentally shot himself.

It was the older brother of little Dominic Pedro who asked neighbors to call 911 after discovering that his brother had been shot.

“I heard Isaiah saying ‘Somebody call the police, 911! I’m like ‘Isaiah, what happened?’ He said, ‘My brother shot himself.’ When I went in there, I seen that baby, he was only 2 years old. I seen that baby laying on the floor,” neighbor Sonya Hobbs said.



Dominic Pedro was taken to the hospital, where he was immediately taken into surgery, but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

“It’s traumatizing, it’s sad, it’s very sad, it’s very sad, very emotional, heartbreaking,” neighbor Brittnie Rusyn said.

Investigators are now focusing on where the gun was stored inside the home and how the child was able to able to get a hold of it.

Those who grieve the loss of Dominic Pedro say the tragedy appears to be the unfortunate result of an inquisitive 2-year-old being in close proximity to a firearm.

“I know a lot of people that carry that are very, very responsible. Um, you have to be very aware of every, you know, when you carry, you have be aware of what’s going on, especially when there’s little kids around,” neighbor Juan Cruz said.



Police are investigating the incident, but so far no one has been arrested.