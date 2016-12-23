× Grizzlies pick up huge win at home over Rockets

MEMPHIS, Tenn-Mike Conley scored 24 points and Zah Randolph added 16 to help the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Houston Rockets 115-109 on Friday night.

Memphis snapped a three-game home skid and ended Houston’s road winning streak at five.

Vince Carter made a pair of 3-pointers during a 10-0 Grizzlies run early in the fourth quarter that broke it open. Houston led 78-77 to start the final period on a Patrick Beverley 3-pointer.

But Memphis outscored the Rockets 21-5 over the next 5 minutes and took a 98-83 lead on Jarell Martin’s putback dunk with 6:51 left.

Ryan Anderson led Houston with a season-high 31 points. James Harden had 16 points and 17 assists.