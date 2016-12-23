× Domestic dispute leads to 223rd homicide of 2016

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD detectives are investigating the city’s 223rd homicide of 2016 following a deadly domestic dispute in Frayser.

Police say a 24-year-old man was shot and killed at the Rolling Hills Apartments on North Watkins Street around 11 p.m. Thursday.

Witnesses told police that the man was involved in a domestic dispute with his girlfriend.

They the 24-year-old was beating the woman when her father showed up, pulled out a gun and shot him.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

There’s no word yet on whether the woman’s father was taken into custody or if any charges will be filed.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this case to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.