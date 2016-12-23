Donate to the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign

Carrie Fisher suffers ‘cardiac episode,’ possibly heart attack, on flight

Posted 4:17 pm, December 23, 2016, by
Carrie Fisher poses with a stormtrooper at the opening of the European premier of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” in central London on Dec. 16, 2015. (Credit: LEON NEAL/AFP/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — Carrie Fisher, best known for playing Princess Leia in Star Wars, suffered a “cardiac episode” while on a flight from London to Los Angeles, emergency officials told the Los Angeles Times.

When the flight landed, she was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

A source told the Los Angeles Times the 60-year-old actress was “in a lot of distress on the flight.”

TMZ reported the incident was a heart attack.

TMZ also said it happened 15 minutes before landing, and an EMT on board the flight performed life-saving measures.