Carrie Fisher suffers ‘cardiac episode,’ possibly heart attack, on flight

LOS ANGELES — Carrie Fisher, best known for playing Princess Leia in Star Wars, suffered a “cardiac episode” while on a flight from London to Los Angeles, emergency officials told the Los Angeles Times.

When the flight landed, she was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

A source told the Los Angeles Times the 60-year-old actress was “in a lot of distress on the flight.”

TMZ reported the incident was a heart attack.

TMZ also said it happened 15 minutes before landing, and an EMT on board the flight performed life-saving measures.