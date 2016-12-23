× Arkansas road rage suspect facing capital murder, terroristic act charges

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Police have released the mugshot of the man accused of killing a 3-year-old boy during a road rage incident in Little Rock.

According to sources the U.S. Marshals along with Little Rock Police worked with the family to convince Gary Holmes,33, to turn himself in.

Acen King died Saturday night while out shopping with his grandmother, Kim King-Macon, KTHV reported.

According to authorities, it all started when King-Macon made a complete stop at a stop sign and Holmes honked his horn at her.

The woman honked back. That’s when Holmes reportedly got out of his car and began shooting at the woman’s car.

Acen was hit by the gunfire.

The grandmother sped away from the scene- not immediately realizing the child had been hit- and called police from a nearby shopping center.

Acen was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Acen’s younger brother was also in the car at the time of the shooting. He was not injured.

Holmes has been charged with terroristic acts and capital murder.