× Woman charged with stabbing boyfriend in the head, setting room ablaze

CHATTANOOGA — A woman is behind bars accused of stabbing her boyfriend in the head and then setting his room on fire.

To make matters worse, authorities said this isn’t the first time she’s been charged with setting his property ablaze.

According to the Times Free Press, 25-year-old Lureaya Drew was charged with aggravated arson and aggravated assault following the incident on Tuesday.

The victim told police Drew stabbed him with an unknown object and then set a blanket on fire.

When first responders arrived on the scene, the room was filled with smoke and the boyfriend was covered in blood.

Drew was found less than a mile away from the crime scene. When officers took her into custody, she reportedly spat at them, began cursing at them, then tried to kick out the window of a patrol car.

This is the second time authorities have been called because Drew set fire to her boyfriend’s property.

In August, she threw the man’s clothes in the yard around his bike and set the pile on fire. At the time, she said it was because he failed to come home.

She then left the scene with the fire less than 10 feet from the house and her baby inside.

Drew reportedly was also armed with a knife during the incident.