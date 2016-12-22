× Suspect dead after ‘lunging’ at Arkansas deputy with a knife

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed after he “lunged” at an Arkansas deputy with a knife.

According to KFSM, Corporal Brad Robinson- who was in uniform at the time- was getting a flat tire fixed at Tire Tracks Wednesday afternoon when the suspect pulled the weapon out of his bag and started walking towards him.

Surveillance video of the incident showed the deputy asked the man to drop the knife multiple times before the suspect lunged at him.

Witnesses on the scene reported hearing multiple gunshots during the incident, but as of Thursday morning authorities have not confirmed how many shots were fired, Arkansas Online reported.

According to investigators, the two men did not have any interactions before the incident.

Sgt. Craig Stout of the Fayetteville Police Department told KFSM the deputy followed protocol, but a criminal investigation is still underway. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said they would be conducting an internal investigation as well.

In keeping with company policy, the deputy has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

As of Thursday morning, the suspect has not been identified.