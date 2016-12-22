New ‘Grandma Unit’ to spread love in their community

CHARLESTON, WV. — The Charleston Police Department has sworn in the newest members of the force and they’re all going to be apart of the “Grandma Unit.”

These 11 ladies won’t be out arresting people, but they will be out ready to spread a little love and a whole lot more hugs.

According to CNN, all of the ladies know how important spreading love is. Not only are they grandmothers, they were all victims of elder abuse or domestic violence.

“Sometimes, I’m not feeling good or I’m feeling low and somebody will give me a hug, and I’ll feel better and then I’ll share my hug with someone else,” Karen Smith told WCHS news.

It’s a pattern they hope will make a difference in their community and for all of the officers in the department.

“Oh, my goodness it’s a win for everybody,” said Cpl. Errol Randle of the Charleston Police Department. “They feel good by doing it, and they want to do it. That’s what helps this awesome partnership.”

So if you get stopped by a member of the “Grandma Unit” get ready for some hugs.