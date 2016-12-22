Memphis Police release video of ‘Santa’ bank robber

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have released video and new information about an accused bank robber in a Santa mask.

According to police, the suspect entered the Memphis City Employee Credit Union on Elvis Presley around 10 a.m.

Once inside, he handed candy canes to several customers and employees, wishing them a Merry Christmas.

Next, he approached the teller and demanded money.

The suspect exited the bank and headed eastbound on Raines Road.

No arrests have been made.

If you can help, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.