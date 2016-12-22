Memphis Police Association Charitable Foundation spreads holiday cheer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Association spread a little holiday cheer to some families who need a little extra joy this Christmas.

This year the Memphis Police Association Charitable Foundation decided to give presents to the children of homicide victims.

Dressed as Santa’s elves, the group went to the homes giving away bikes, Easy Bake Ovens, and other toys sure to make any kid smile.

“It has been a pleasure to bring a little joy into their lives during this holiday season,” the MPA posted to the Facebook page. “It is not much but to see the joy on their faces for that split second is well worth it.”