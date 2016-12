WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — The manhunt for a man wanted on murder charges in West Memphis has come to an end.

Timothy Bell reportedly turned himself in Thursday.

A warrant was issued for Bell this week after an individual was murdered in the Lake Shore area.

Bell has been charged with first-degree murder.

WREG’s Shay Arthur is working to learn more details in this case.

