Man, child escape house as it goes up in flames

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — No one was hurt in a house fire in Orange Mound Thursday night.

Firefighters said a man and a child were inside the home when the fire started, but they were able to get out in time after the man smelled smoke.

It happened at Kent Street and Spottswood Avenue.

Fire officials believe the blaze started from a candle in the bedroom.