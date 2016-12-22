× Man arrested for urinating over sleeping woman at airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was taken into custody Thursday morning after urinating in public at the airport.

According to the police report, a passenger reported Demarkus Bush to officers after he was observed standing over another passenger and urinating over her as she slept in the waiting area.

Bush admitted to authorities he’d had several drinks before arriving at the airport.

He was taken into custody and charged with public intoxication and assault.